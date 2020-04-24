WATCH Episode 3 & 4 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

Even though this new season was entirely self-filmed by the actors, it did not compromise on quality in any way.

Episode 3

Home quarantine is starting to take effect causing Zamo and Leo to clash over video call. While Leo’s missing his social life, Zamo has bigger issues to think about during the pandemic.

Episode 4

Daniel and Dineo catch up on video call and consider their quarantine options. Daniel says he is handling the isolation well, but is he being truthful?