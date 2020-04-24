WATCH Episode 5 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Tobi tries to impress a special guest over video chat. Bongi and Leila compare their quarantine experiences and how they’re taking control of their own households.

Watch the new episode here.