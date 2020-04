Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series, “No Filter With Naomi” as so far, featured guests like Anna Wintour, Diddy, Karlie Kloss, Venus and Serena Williams, Lee Daniels and the latest interviewee is beauty YouTuber, Jackie Aina.

On this episode, Jackie shared her journey as a YouTuber, the evolution of the beauty industry for Black women and army life.

Watch the video below: