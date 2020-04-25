Here’s Everything We Know About Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Daytime Makeup Routine

Connect with us

In this video, Fashion blogger Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe shared her go to makeup routine and we are so impressed!

On her page she shared:

Hey guys! Here’s a quick make up tutorial showing how I do my everyday make up. Hoping to get better at doing these as time goes by x

Song – Sober @mahalia
PREP
REN – ready steady glow tonic
Bobbi Brown – Vitamin Enriched Face Base
MAC – Prep and prime Essential oil
Nars – Afterglow lip balm (Dolce Vita)

BROWS/EYES –
Fenty – Brow MVP (deep black)
Dior – Forever Skin Correct (7N)
Nars – Creamy Concealer (Amande)
MAC – Studio Fix perfecting powder (medium deep)

BASE
Clinique – Chubby Stick (01 Curvy Contour)
Nars – Creamy Concealer (Amande)

CONTOUR
L’Oréal – Infallible longwrat shaping stick (Ebony 250)

SETTING POWDER
CHANEL – Poudre Universelle Libre (40 Doré)

BRONZER
Benefit – Hoola toasted
Fenty Beauty – Mocha Mami
HIGHLIGHTER
Laura Mercier – Seduction
PRESSED POWDER
Black Opal – oil absorbing powder (classic espresso)
EYES
Fenty Beauty – Mocha Mami
Primark – Gel Eyeliner
Lancôme – Hypnose Drama mascara
VELOUR LASHES – lash glue & and lashes in ‘Run The World’

LIPS
Sephora – Liner (17 Molasses)
Max Factor – ColourElixir Cushion (015 Nude Glory)
MyByMahina – Dollas
SETTING SPRAY
Tatcha – Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Watch

 

