Here’s Everything We Know About Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Daytime Makeup Routine

In this video, Fashion blogger Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe shared her go to makeup routine and we are so impressed!

On her page she shared:

Hey guys! Here’s a quick make up tutorial showing how I do my everyday make up. Hoping to get better at doing these as time goes by x Song – Sober @mahalia

PREP

REN – ready steady glow tonic

Bobbi Brown – Vitamin Enriched Face Base

MAC – Prep and prime Essential oil

Nars – Afterglow lip balm (Dolce Vita) BROWS/EYES –

Fenty – Brow MVP (deep black)

Dior – Forever Skin Correct (7N)

Nars – Creamy Concealer (Amande)

MAC – Studio Fix perfecting powder (medium deep) BASE

Clinique – Chubby Stick (01 Curvy Contour)

Nars – Creamy Concealer (Amande) CONTOUR

L’Oréal – Infallible longwrat shaping stick (Ebony 250) SETTING POWDER

CHANEL – Poudre Universelle Libre (40 Doré) BRONZER

Benefit – Hoola toasted

Fenty Beauty – Mocha Mami

HIGHLIGHTER

Laura Mercier – Seduction

PRESSED POWDER

Black Opal – oil absorbing powder (classic espresso)

EYES

Fenty Beauty – Mocha Mami

Primark – Gel Eyeliner

Lancôme – Hypnose Drama mascara

VELOUR LASHES – lash glue & and lashes in ‘Run The World’ LIPS

Sephora – Liner (17 Molasses)

Max Factor – ColourElixir Cushion (015 Nude Glory)

MyByMahina – Dollas

SETTING SPRAY

Tatcha – Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Watch

