Sacha Okoh Shared Her Entire Anti Blemish Skin-Care Routine, and It’s Less Elaborate Than You’d Expect

BellaNaija Style

Published

29 mins ago

 on

If you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through Instagram, chances are high you’ve caught a glimpse of Ghanaian BellaStylista Sacha Okoh – who is not only a certified makeup artist and CEO of SO Aesthetic makeup, an award winning black owned makeup brand she is also co-founder of Viva Boutique, arguably Ghana’s leading luxury store. 

So as you can imagine when this accomplished Bellastylista shared a video detailing the secrets to her poreless, flawless skin we had to sit up and take notes. Check out her full anti-blemish skincare routine below:

 

On her Instagram she shared:

Game Changer- Answers to my Blemish problems

Clinique Anti blemish solutions – cleansing foam
Clinique Anti blemish solutions – oil control cleansing mask
Clinique moisture surge -72hr auto replenishing hydrator .

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sacha Okoh (@sachaokoh) on

