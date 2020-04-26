Beauty
Sacha Okoh Shared Her Entire Anti Blemish Skin-Care Routine, and It’s Less Elaborate Than You’d Expect
If you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through Instagram, chances are high you’ve caught a glimpse of Ghanaian BellaStylista Sacha Okoh – who is not only a certified makeup artist and CEO of SO Aesthetic makeup, an award winning black owned makeup brand she is also co-founder of Viva Boutique, arguably Ghana’s leading luxury store.
So as you can imagine when this accomplished Bellastylista shared a video detailing the secrets to her poreless, flawless skin we had to sit up and take notes. Check out her full anti-blemish skincare routine below:
On her Instagram she shared:
Game Changer- Answers to my Blemish problems
Clinique Anti blemish solutions – cleansing foam
Clinique Anti blemish solutions – oil control cleansing mask
Clinique moisture surge -72hr auto replenishing hydrator .
