Sacha Okoh Shared Her Entire Anti Blemish Skin-Care Routine, and It’s Less Elaborate Than You’d Expect

If you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through Instagram, chances are high you’ve caught a glimpse of Ghanaian BellaStylista Sacha Okoh – who is not only a certified makeup artist and CEO of SO Aesthetic makeup, an award winning black owned makeup brand she is also co-founder of Viva Boutique, arguably Ghana’s leading luxury store.

So as you can imagine when this accomplished Bellastylista shared a video detailing the secrets to her poreless, flawless skin we had to sit up and take notes. Check out her full anti-blemish skincare routine below:

On her Instagram she shared:

Game Changer- Answers to my Blemish problems Clinique Anti blemish solutions – cleansing foam

Clinique Anti blemish solutions – oil control cleansing mask

Clinique moisture surge -72hr auto replenishing hydrator .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacha Okoh (@sachaokoh) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

