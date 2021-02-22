Dabota Cosmetics’ The Grail Powder Pallet just launched in Ghana | Here’s how it went down

Connect with us

Beauty entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson with her beauty team flew into Accra Ghana over the weekend to officially launch The Grail Powder Pallet .
The event which took place on February 12th 2021 at The Lotte Accra a luxury concession store in the heart of the city which is also the new home The Grail Powder Pallet by @dabota_cosmetics.

The Grail is a 12-in-1 full coverage high definition powder , bronzer and highlight Pallet. which was first launched online in Lagos Nigeria back in August 2020 was a huge success with  celebrities and social media influencers sharing positive reviews on the products.

The launch party was well attended by notable Ghanaian beauty professionals such as; Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufuor, Sacha Okoh, Lawrencia Owusu , Jes Iscah , Woena , Prince Asare , Zara of Slay by Zara , Ada Vendajules , Abigail and a few others who gathered to celebrate with Dabota Lawson , Founder, Dabota Cosmetics.

 

 

The evening commenced with two live demo and tutorial of The Grail Pallet by Popular makeup Artist Danielle’s Beauty World and Slay by Zara who created a very subtle glowy look on their models using all Dabota cosmetics products.

The founder and CEO Dabota Lawson, made it clear what the mission of Dabota cosmetics is, in her words:

“I see my brand as a global brand , the number 1 preferred makeup brand for women of color. I am deeply honored to have you all here, I’m seriously encouraged to keep moving despite all odds.”

The highlight of the party was the makeup stations provided by Dabota Cosmetics where guests were able to try out different Dabota cosmetics products.

The Grail Launch Party was hosted by The Lotte, Accra the new home of Dabota Cosmetics in Accra Ghana.

