Hello VI, Your Favorite Domino's Pizza & Coldstone Outlet is Bigger, Better & Ready for You

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s been a long day without you my friend, but Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery is ready to tell you all about it now that they can see you again. So, after months of shut down of the Saka outlet following the unfortunate fire incident in October, which thankfully did not claim any lives, but did serious damage to the outlet, and this forced to shut down of the Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery operation from October till December.

Now, they have rebuilt, redesigned their flagship store to be your absolute favorite spot in Victoria Island! Bigger, better, brighter, and ready to take all your orders to thrill your taste buds again. We are definitely excited!



They came back with a fresh, modern-chic look, which is totally different from the old look! It’s a complete make-over people, remodeled to be the best destination to celebrate your special dates. Talking about the perfect venue with the best pizza and ice cream in town, this completely renovated store has all that you need in one. Now, you, your friends, and family can enjoy the ultimate treat, go on dates, host bachelorette parties, get together, and lots more. Located at 4, Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, you certainly should make it your favorite hangout spot for you and your favs!

You can always trust Domino’s pizza and Cold Stone Creamery to offer the most delightful and refreshing treats and promo offerings that will keep you coming back for more. They are always churning out amazing deals and flavors perfect for the season. With these guys, there’s always something for you! Even on days, you don’t feel like stepping out, they have you covered with their 25 minutes guarantee delivery service! We are excited!!

To never miss out on their amazing news, promo, and offerings, their social media pages should be your fav page 😊.

Make sure you follow them on @Coldstonecreamery-nigeria and @dominsng on all social media platforms to never miss out on anything

The doors are now wide open for all!

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

