It’s Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

On this episode, Leila and Tobi clash over priorities during the pandemic. Zamo receives an interesting offer, but will she accept and risk breaking quarantine?

Watch the new episode below: