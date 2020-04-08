AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

Hey BNers,

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN, has featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

For our next #AtHomeWithBN episode, we’re hosting mindfulness coach, Chika Okorafor Aneke. For Chika, teaching is a genuine passion and not just a career. As a result, she has dedicated her life to promoting the love of learning both in and out of the classroom.

Learning remotely now that everyone is at home has been a challenge for many, regardless of their social class. This has only shown that certain aspects of education should not be ignored and Chika will be addressing all there is to know about parenting and learning in the era of coronavirus.

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive.