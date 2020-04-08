Connect with us

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi Survived Coronavirus in Nigeria & She Tells us How | Watch

BN TV Career Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

BN TV

Let the Kitchen Muse teach you How to make a Delicious cup of Whipped Coffee | Watch

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a new Post-lockdown Morning Routine | Check it out

Beauty BN TV

Check out Vandora's Brown Smoky Eye Tutorial for a Sexy & Fierce Look | Watch

BN TV Music

Korede Bello is Trying out Things he has Never done Before | Watch

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Chude Jideonwo as He Shares Ways We can Deal with Anxiety this Period | April 8

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH Episode 2 of John Krasinski's Show "Some Good News"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film "Small Bant" on BN TV

BN TV

Let Adaora Mbelu teach you How to Better Manage Your Time | WATCH “The Lumination Show”

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi Survived Coronavirus in Nigeria & She Tells us How | Watch

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off another edition of our #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

Just to bring it to your notice, coronavirus is not a death sentence. Yes, several people passed away after contracting the virus, while many recovered and survived the dreadful virus even in Nigeria. In case you’re still in disbelief, here is an opportunity to hear all the details from the horse’s mouth.

On this episode, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi @ayodejiosowobi of S.T.E.R Initiative (Stand To End Rape) opens up on how she successfully fought and overcame a serious case of coronavirus with a standard isolation centre, good medical personnel and of course her resilient spirit.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

‘Tale Alimi: Staying Alive While Trying to Keep Your Business Afloat

Maryam Gwadabe of Blue Sapphire Hub is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This Is What Working From Home Means to the Average Nigerian

Beyond Empty Stats…Victims of Terrorist & Violent Attacks in Nigeria Are People Like You

Monica Alabi: Adjusting to Our New Normal

Advertisement
css.php