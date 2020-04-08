AtHomeWithBN: Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi Survived Coronavirus in Nigeria & She Tells us How | Watch

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off another edition of our #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

Just to bring it to your notice, coronavirus is not a death sentence. Yes, several people passed away after contracting the virus, while many recovered and survived the dreadful virus even in Nigeria. In case you’re still in disbelief, here is an opportunity to hear all the details from the horse’s mouth.

On this episode, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi @ayodejiosowobi of S.T.E.R Initiative (Stand To End Rape) opens up on how she successfully fought and overcame a serious case of coronavirus with a standard isolation centre, good medical personnel and of course her resilient spirit.

Watch the video below: