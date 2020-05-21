Grub & Rub With King Tonto is Here! Catch up on Episode 1 & 2

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Tonto Dikeh has finally launched her exciting culinary and entertainment show on YouTube “Grub & Rub with King Tonto“.

The show won’t only be a cooking show, it will also feature celebrities discussing life, relationship, politics, religion while eating.

In episode 1, Tonto Dikeh enjoys a platter of spicy chicken that consists of different chicken parts, while having casual conversations about the direction the show is expected to take.

She also gives her input on Covid-19, front liners and much more.

Watch episode 1 below:

For episode 2, the guest on the show is one of Nigeria’s favourite comedians Warri Pikin and they get real with comedy and rising through the ranks. The special cuisine for this episode is a platter of juicy crabs.

Watch episode 2 below:

