The Kitchen Muse is Showing us how to Prepare Egusi Ijebu Soup | Watch

BN TV

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Food vlogger, Kitchen Muse is very versatile in her knowledge of food preparation, and this time she is taking us through the steps of preparing a native dish of Egusi Ijebu soup.

Egusi Ijebu is a light soup made from Melon Seeds and cooked without Vegetables. It originates in the South Western part of Nigeria, from the Ijebus’, hence the name. It is completely different from regular Egusi Soup and should not be confused with it. It’s delicious and really simple to make.

Watch the preparation process below:

