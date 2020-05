The highly anticipated biographical epic movie on the early life of Mike Bamiloye, “The Train: The Journey of Faith“, is Finally here.

The Mount Zion Film Productions biopic stars Seun Adejumobi, Omolara Ayoola, Tolulope Mike-Bamiloye and many others.

The movie was written and produced by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, directed by Yemi Adepoju and Isaac Femi-Akintunde.

Watch the movie below: