BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Toka McBaror’s Intriguing Movie “The Last Turn On The Left” starring Chelsea Eze & IK Ogbonna

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood director Toka McBaror has taken to his YouTube to release another intriguing movie titled “The Last Turn on The Left“.

The movie is a 2015 Nigerian romantic drama that narrates the story of a simple holiday gone bad and eventually turned into an ugly trip.

The movie, produced and directed by Toka McBaror stars Chelsea Eze, IK Ogbonna, Lisa Omoriodon, Leo Orji, Didi Ekanem.

Watch the movie below:

