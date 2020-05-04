A Gender Reveal Is Coming Soon for #BBNaija’s Nina Ivy! YES, She’s Pregnant 🤰🏼

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ex-Big Brother Naija star, Nina Onyenobi, also known as Nina Ivy is showing off her baby bump months after tying the knot with her fiance, Anthony Anoliefo.

Nina shared a lovely video on her Twitter showing her bare baby bump in front of a mirror. According to her, the video was like 3 months ago while she was still in Nigeria. She wrote:

“Soon we would be talking about gender reveal …… this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria….”

BellaNaija.com

