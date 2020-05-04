Connect with us

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers is Expecting Baby Number One

Sauti Sol’s guitarist, Polycarp Otieno, popularly known as Fancy Fingers and his wife, Amanda are expecting their first child.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in a lowkey wedding ceremony that was attended by family and close friends, including the Sauti Sol brothers.

Fancy Fingers shared this in a post shared on his official Instagram account. He shared a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump with the caption, “She’s a QUEEN. So SUPREME”.

The expecting mum also confirmed the news on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Remember your 2020 BLESSINGS are still intact. Happy new month friends! 🥰😊 Mr O done given me the best gift yet 💙”.

Photo Credit: itsmefancyfingers

