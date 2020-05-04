These Celebrties are saying “Thank You” to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

Connect with us

Where would we be without our dedicated frontline health workers?

In this video, Nigerian celebrities from various industries came together to say, “thank you” to healthcare workers and everyone on the frontline fighting against COVID-19.

These celebrities include Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala, Jemima Osunde, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Davido, Francis Uzoho, Lady Donli, Naeto C, Basket Mouth amongst others.

Watch the video below:

