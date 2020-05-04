BN TV
These Celebrties are saying “Thank You” to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾
Where would we be without our dedicated frontline health workers?
In this video, Nigerian celebrities from various industries came together to say, “thank you” to healthcare workers and everyone on the frontline fighting against COVID-19.
These celebrities include Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala, Jemima Osunde, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Davido, Francis Uzoho, Lady Donli, Naeto C, Basket Mouth amongst others.
Watch the video below:
Healthcare workers have been fighting the #Covid19 pandemic for months and we cannot thank them enough for their bravery, kindness, and their valiant sacrifice. Nigerian celebrities across various industries have come together to say, thank you to healthcare workers and everyone on the frontline fighting against #Covid19 Keep soaring, keep shining, keep fighting. Cc @plugng #BellaNaija BellaNaija.com