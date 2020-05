Khris Burton, an award-winning Caribbean filmmaker, has released the first teaser for his forthcoming Nollywood short film, “Insensible“, co-produced by Funso Oladele and Deyemi Okanlawon.

The short film is a peep into a night in the life of Leeah – the most bored lady on the planet.

“Insensible” is an action drama starring Deborah Giwa and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Watch the teaser below: