Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you have been following our #BNMovieFeature series, then we are sure you are enjoying some amazing classic Mount Zion movies showing all through the month of May.

Mike Bamiloye‘s Mount Zion Film Productions take up a significant role in the movie industry of Nigeria and it is worth mentioning that most 80s and 90s kids grew up watching these Christian movies which also played a crucial educational role because there were such topics as consequences of sin, the difference between good and evil, the importance of good morals and so on.

For today’s movie, you get to enjoy part 1 to 4 of “Haunting Shadows“, produced and directed by Mike Bamiloye.

The movie stars Mike Bamiloye alongside, Shade Agboola, Gloria Bamiloye, and others.

Watch Part 1 below:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

