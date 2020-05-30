This Short Film “Isolation” is Raising Awareness on Coronavirus & the Importance of Staying Safe

In an effort to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and ensure people aren’t breaking the rules, Royal Arts Academy has released a new short film titled “Isolation”.

The series stars Marennie J. Mitchell, Olamide Favor, Tissan Shamang, Mary Chales, Deborah Adeboye, Nathaniel Pepple, Fontanne Bassy and others.

According to the description of the youtube channel:

Let’s all be our brother’s keeper and provide valuable information which will help track and contain the virus – whilst keeping safe, avoiding large gatherings and going out only when necessary, and remember, testing positive to COVID-19 is not a death sentence.. or is it?

“Isolation” is directed by Ubongawan Akpan, Olamide Favor and produced by Nkem Chetam.

Watch the short film below: