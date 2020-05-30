Connect with us

Your Kids will Really Love this Animated Series Showcasing the Beauty & Magic of Africa

This Short Film "Isolation" is Raising Awareness on Coronavirus & the Importance of Staying Safe

Binge Watch this Classic Mount Zion Movie “Haunting Shadows” | #BNMovieFeature

Sisi Ope almost Dated a 'Psycho' & It was the Craziest 48 Hours Ever

A Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol's "Insecure"

Will Alhaji Salleh learn any lesson? Find Out on this Episode of "The Chronicles"

This Episode of Kunle Afolayan's Film Masterclass is All About Cinematography

Cynthia Morgan & Her Return! Akah Nnani Does a Rundown on "Akah Bants"

New Video: TY Bello & George - Amona Mi

4 Different Peppersoup Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes, Please

Africa is really doing a lot to ensure the kids are much educated and well informed about their history, culture and tradition.

Check out Nigeria’s animated series “Malika, Warrior Queen“.

The trailer for Gambia’s first-ever animated series for children, featuring awesome characters, such as Princess Halima, Bakary on Safari and Samba and Batch is here.

The Fye Network’s animated series promises to be super-informative while using vibrant two-dimensional graphics to engage the kids.

YaAdam Fye, the co-founder of Fyen Network, says the animated series, “We dreamt it up more than 13 years ago, and have finally brought it to life.”

She also adds that “The idea came from our own frustration in the lack of diversity in children’s media: the depiction of African characters as only animals and no princess to call our own. It made it hard for the children born into our family, far from our birthplace to connect with the beauty and magic of Africa”, OkayAfrica reports.

Watch the trailer below:

