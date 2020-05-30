LaunchAmerica: Are You Guys Watching the Historic SpaceX Launch?

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

SpaceX and NASA have made history, launching the first prize spacecraft to send humans (two astronauts) into the orbit!

The rocket was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, May 27, but didn’t because of adverse weather effects. But on Saturday, May 30, at 8:33PM (West African time), the rocket launched!

The spacecraft, “Dragon,” carrying Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, is currently making its way to the International Space Station (ISS) (it’s 19-hour trip. Whew!).

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with US President Donald Trump watching.

You can watch NASA’s livestream below, and see history being made in our lifetime.

