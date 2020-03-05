Connect with us

News

A Huge Asteroid is Coming ... But Don't Worry, You're Safe

News

LinkedIn, too, is about to Join the "Stories" Train

News

We're getting a Stories Feature called "Fleets" on Twitter 🕺🏿

BN TV News

Coronavirus: NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu is Sharing What He Learned on his Trip to China

News

Nigeria is now Africa's Biggest Economy

News

Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Could be Postponed until the End of the Year

News

African Countries Keep the Coronavirus Under Control despite New Confirmed Cases

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

What We Learned from the Private Screening of Emmanuel Ikubese's "Kyaddala: It's Real"

News

Kubrat Pulev is Anthony Joshua's Next Opponent!

News

A Huge Asteroid is Coming … But Don’t Worry, You’re Safe

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A large asteroid is expected to pass by Earth on April 29 this year.

But don’t panic. Because, according to CNN, the asteroid, named 52768 (1998 OR2), will not make contact with our planet, but it is big enough that a collision would be large enough to cause global effects.

It is anywhere from 1.1 to 2.5 miles wide and is projected to pass within about 3.9 million miles of Earth on April 29, moving at a speed of about 19,460 miles per hour. The flyby is expected to happen at 4:56 a.m. ET on April 29.

The asteroid is tracked on NASA’s list of potentially hazardous objects not because of its potential to collide with our planet but because of its size and the fact that it periodically passes by Earth. (Although that nearby pass is more than 15 times the distance between the Earth and the moon.)

According to NASA’s data, the asteroid is projected to pass by Earth several times in the next century. The closest approach will be April 16, 2079, when the asteroid will pass about 929,560 miles away from the planet (only about three times the distance between the Earth and its moon).

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

“Where is Kainene?” The Unanswered Question that Many Victims of the Biafran War Can Relate To

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don’t Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Saying Yes to Life

Advertisement
css.php