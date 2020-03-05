LinkedIn, too, is about to Join the “Stories” Train

You know the good old saying that goes, “all work and no play makes jack a dull doy”, well LinkedIn is testing a new feature so that users “can build and nurture the relationships necessary to become more productive and successful”.

LinkedIn is a well-known business and employment-oriented social media platform that is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs.

Just like Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook, and now Twitter, LinkedIn is currently testing Stories internally, to help users create more conversations, share key moments from work events, share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, “and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?”

Pete Davies, Consumer Product at LinkedIn announced the news on the platform, writing: