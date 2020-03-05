News
LinkedIn, too, is about to Join the “Stories” Train
You know the good old saying that goes, “all work and no play makes jack a dull doy”, well LinkedIn is testing a new feature so that users “can build and nurture the relationships necessary to become more productive and successful”.
LinkedIn is a well-known business and employment-oriented social media platform that is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs.
Just like Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook, and now Twitter, LinkedIn is currently testing Stories internally, to help users create more conversations, share key moments from work events, share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, “and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?”
Pete Davies, Consumer Product at LinkedIn announced the news on the platform, writing:
So, we’re currently testing LinkedIn Stories internally, and we can’t wait to test it with our members in the coming months. We’ve learned so much already about the unique possibilities of Stories in a professional context. For example, the sequencing of the Stories format is great for sharing key moments from work events, the full-screen narrative style makes it easy to share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, “and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?”
We’ve also found there’s an entire generation growing up with Stories as a way of speaking; they’re more comfortable starting conversations with a full-screen ephemeral format than posting updates and prefer sharing content that lives as a moment in time rather than as an item in a feed.
I’m excited to see how Stories will bring creativity and authenticity to the ways that members share more of their work-life so that they can build and nurture the relationships necessary to become more productive and successful.