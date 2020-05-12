WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

Connect with us

BN TV

Another episode of MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

In this episode, Zamo is struggling to balance her financial and family needs, and Daniel continues to worry about Dineo’s situation. Lemo and Aunty N clash over lockdown restrictions, while Ebi and Cynthia plan a digital date night.

Watch the video below:

