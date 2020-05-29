Leo Connects with An Old Friend on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

13 mins ago

 on

On this new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Leo connects with an old friend while in search of answers about his diagnosis, while Lemo struggles with guilty feelings about his last few days with Aunty N.

The series features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown.

Watch the new episode below:

