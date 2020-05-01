WATCH the Final Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series On BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

It’s the final episode – will Tobi’s online concert be a success? Daniel is channelling his energy into helping Dineo, but she gets defensive. Meanwhile, Bongi gets some bad news.

