“I had a Five Day Labour” – WATCH Bola Share her Birth Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

BN TV

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Another episode of African Stories Untold, “My Birthing Experience” is out. In this episode, Bola shares her story about Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the worst case of morning sickness. For Bola, she couldn’t get anything down her belly, and she was always throwing up anytime she took in food or drank water.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch the new episode below:

