Cake Lovers Get in Here! Sisi Jemimah is Teaching how to Make an Easy Vanilla Pound Cake

Layefa's Mum Does her Makeup Tutorial Voiceover & It's So Amusing | WATCH

Episode 16 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series is Gripping | WATCH on BN TV

From "Lova Lova" to "All Over"... 2Baba Totally Nailed Tiwa Savage's Hit Tracks | WATCH

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina want their Conception Story to Be An Inspiration to Many | WATCH

WATCH Sinach Deliver an Acoustic Rendition of "We Bow Down"

Denis Asamoah & Jackie Aina Entertain us with the Couple Edition of "Would You Rather?" | Watch

Stephanie Coker Narrates her Labour Experience on this Episode of "African & Pregnant" | Watch

Dimma Umeh Gets Candid as she Answers Instagram Fan Questions in her Vlog | Watch

Enjoy your Sunday by Watching this Classic Mount Zion Movie "Great Mistake 1, 2 & 3" | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV

Published

56 mins ago

 on

If you are a fan of delicious cake, then you should follow the easy process of making Sisi Jemimah‘s delicious pound cake that will make you crave for more.

Ingredients:

250g Plain flour (2 cups)

220g room temperature Salted Butter (1 cup) or Unsalted + 1/2 tsp Salt

200g Sugar (1 Cup)

60ml Milk (1/4 Cup + 1tsp) (room temperature)

5 Medium Eggs (room temperature)

1/2 tbsp Baking Powder

3/4 tbsp Vanilla Extract

Watch below:

