Cake Lovers Get in Here! Sisi Jemimah is Teaching how to Make an Easy Vanilla Pound Cake

If you are a fan of delicious cake, then you should follow the easy process of making Sisi Jemimah‘s delicious pound cake that will make you crave for more.

Ingredients:

250g Plain flour (2 cups)

220g room temperature Salted Butter (1 cup) or Unsalted + 1/2 tsp Salt

200g Sugar (1 Cup)

60ml Milk (1/4 Cup + 1tsp) (room temperature)

5 Medium Eggs (room temperature)

1/2 tbsp Baking Powder

3/4 tbsp Vanilla Extract

Watch below: