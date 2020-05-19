BN TV
Cake Lovers Get in Here! Sisi Jemimah is Teaching how to Make an Easy Vanilla Pound Cake
If you are a fan of delicious cake, then you should follow the easy process of making Sisi Jemimah‘s delicious pound cake that will make you crave for more.
Ingredients:
250g Plain flour (2 cups)
220g room temperature Salted Butter (1 cup) or Unsalted + 1/2 tsp Salt
200g Sugar (1 Cup)
60ml Milk (1/4 Cup + 1tsp) (room temperature)
5 Medium Eggs (room temperature)
1/2 tbsp Baking Powder
3/4 tbsp Vanilla Extract
Watch below: