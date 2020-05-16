Toyosi Gregory-Jonah has some Practical Self Care Tips for Busy Moms | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Time is valuable for any busy mom because there never seems to be enough of it. And when you think about your priorities, making time for self-care probably falls near the bottom of your list, below work, kids, home, and family.

But if you don’t take time for yourself, you could be doing more harm than good.

In her new vlog, Toyosi Gregory-Jonah shares 10 Self care tips for mums.
She says:

These self care tips have helped me to prevent burnout and improved my life generally. As mums we are prone to forgetting that we are also human beings that need to be cared for, eventually we burn out and become unable to perform at our optimum best . These self care tips i shared in this video are so practical and simple that you can start right away and begin to see improvements in your quality of life.

Watch the video below:

