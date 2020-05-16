Kunle Afolayan Takes us Through his Casting Process on this Episode of Film Masterclass | Watch

Connect with us

Nollywood director and producer, Kunle Afolayan started a virtual masterclass to enlighten aspiring filmmakers about filmmaking.

The masterclass aims at covering several aspects of filmmaking like directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.

In episode 4, Kunle explains the intricacies involved in a movie casting process, using his film “The Figurine” as case study.

Watch the video below:

