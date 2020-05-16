Watch Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala discuss What the World Can Do to Beat COVID-19 on “TIME100 Talks”

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the board chair for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an organization that’s an alliance of the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and other organisations and governments.

The former minister was a guest on “TIME100 Talks,” and shared the role the alliance is playing in fighting the coronavirus.

Okonjo-Iweala shared that GAVI seeks to provide vaccines, when they are ready, in an affordable and equitable fashion, so that vulnerable communities can have access to them.

She shared how, in the past, life-saving vaccines have gone only to the rich, with the poor left to languish.

She also shared how the world can beat the coronavirus, coming out of it stronger than ever. She said: