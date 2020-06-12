Connect with us

Features Inspired

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Features Inspired

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back... You DESERVE it!

Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Here's a Gentle Reminder... Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

Features

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Features

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Career Features Inspired

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam - The Startup Doctor - is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Features

Odunayo Abdulai: How to Avoid the Temptations of Your Fridge!

Features Relationships

"Wife Material" - The Door That Leads Women Down the Valley of Wrong Choices

Features Inspired

Temi Olajide: Dear Mums, Celebrate Your Wins!

Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

As I write this, even while dealing with navigating life through a pandemic, my deepest fear, at this moment, is sadly no longer how to keep my distance when I walk into a supermarket. It is the heartbreaking thought of my kids asking the same questions I fear I’ll never really find answers to; because, if I’m being honest, my parents asked these questions too.

Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Published

9 hours ago

 on

There are days I wake up and I only want to write about the beauty of the world and her many unexplored elements. Some days I want to share tips on how we can stay positive or take our meditation and yoga sessions more seriously.

Then there are days where my lips feel numb yet my heart burns with many emotions.  Because after watching the funeral service of George Floyd and everything happening in the world, I’m left speechless, heartbroken, helpless, confused, and dare I say, angry.

Is this the world I am to bring children into? Is this the world that I am to serve as a protector and a guardian? As I rage with these questions, my optimist side pokes me a little bit, encouraging me that the world would one day be a better place, just like my grandparents believed.

As I write this, even while dealing with navigating life through a pandemic, my deepest fear, at this moment, is sadly no longer how to keep my distance when I walk into a supermarket. It is the heartbreaking thought of my kids asking the same questions I fear I’ll never really find answers to; because, if I’m being honest, my parents asked these questions too. So when does the cycle end? When does the world actually get better?

Since I’m not one to write an article and leave you to ponder on solutions alone, I’ll share the resolve I came to that would probably make me sleep well tonight.

My suggestion to anyone who seems just as frustrated is to focus on what you can control – from your playlists to your meals, to your conversations, to your timeline. It’s the little things.

I hope that this also serves as a reminder that though you’re tired and even emotionally exhausted, better days are ahead. The days where the sun shines a little brighter will come. The days where your laughter is a little louder will come. The days where you feel more at peace with the world will come. I know this because I’ve seen better days, we all have, and what’s that thing they say about life being in seasons?

While we try to put out the fire by bringing up tough conversations, changing policies, donating funds, and much more, remember that there has never been a better time to unlearn the stiff and crippling traditions or mindsets passed to us from generations before. Remember that it is time to look into your company policies and fix all that seems unjust. It is time to be kinder with our words. It is time to apologize when we hurt people and actually take steps to do better. It is time to grow, to heal from any trauma that could potentially break generations to come.

The time to look inward is here.

If there’s any part of you that’s still kind, that’s still good, that still believes that your actions can influence generations, then this is me telling you to share that love because more than ever, the world needs to see and feel the love that you can give in your capacity. So it’s okay to feel exhausted and not have anything to give the world. But remember the importance of operating from a place of love and kindness in this season.

Remember that we could actually start the journey to healing the world by being and doing better on our level.

Related Topics:
Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Debbie Larry-Izamoje also known as The Entrepreneur’s Best-Friend is a Nigerian Entrepreneur. With Certificates in Innovation and strategy from Harvard University and user innovation from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Debbie is passionate about assisting entrepreneurs which is why she founded Image Boosters , a digital agency that specializes in Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, PR & Communications. She is an author of 2 business books and was for 25 under 25 SME and recently recognized as by Trek Africa as outstanding entrepreneurship personality of the year. www.imageboosters.com.ng Twitter and Instagram: @dee_larry @imageboosters_ Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Advertisement
css.php