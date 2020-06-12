Connect with us

BN TV

Toke Makinwa talks Social Education on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Beauty BN TV

Get Ready with Ronke Raji on this New Vlog

BN TV Scoop

Denola Grey gets candid about Surviving Depression & Bullying on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV

Adanna's Husband David does her Makeup on this Hilarious Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

We Can Totally Get Hooked on BET Africa's Brand New Telenovela Series "Isono"

BN TV Music

Goodgirl LA Puts her Knowledge of African Music to a Test

BN TV

Emmanuel Acho wants the World to have "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in New Vlog Series

BN TV

You Need to Learn to Make Smoky Oven-Roasted Chicken Stew like Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Music

DNA want You To Know More About Their New EP "Gemini"

BN TV

Bimbo Shares her Bittersweet Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa talks Social Education on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

There is a lot happening in the world right now and while there is a lot of anger, Toke Makinwa thinks we can also use this opportunity to educate the ignorant.

She says:

Shamming of rape victims, questioning their account, being a rape apologist and silencing the victim has to stop, a lot of people do not even know what being a rape apologist is, someone genuinely asked me if a husband can rape his own wife, no matter how hard these conversations are, we have to have them not to shame the ignorant but to hopefully educate them. there is the issue of #Blacklivesmatter, we all know all lives matter, the war is not black versus white but humans versus racist, resist the urge to say #Alllivesmatter because if all lives truly mattered we would not be fighting for Black Lives.

If you have nothing to say, it’s ok to stay silent less you open your mouth to offend, these are crazy times and we can only use our platforms and voices to spread knowledge.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Advertisement
css.php