BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

The moment most of us never imagined is here – Argos will no longer be printing its catalogue.

According to The Guardian, the company said the pandemic was not responsible for the decision to cease printing. However, the popularity of the catalogue has been in decline in recent years as the internet increasingly gained sway over shoppers’ buying habits. After decades of printing the widely beloved catalogues, Argos has announced it’s decision to go fully digital.

You have memories, and we do too. That’s why we asked BellaNaijarians to share their fondest memories of the catalogue.

Here’s what they had to say:

Wow! So many memories 😩 – @TaniaOmotayo

This used to be my favourite thing to do as a child, I would circle items I wanted, even fill in the collection slip for all my dream toys 😩 this was like a reading book, I used to pick it up so 🤣 – @Lolaoj

Chaiii my book of lala land….i wanted to be all the barbie dolls in the Argos catalogue😂 – @coco_d_darkish

I looked forward to their catalogues back then. Was always dropped off in front of the house. Would look through and dream lol especially the Christmas edition with those hampers – @lvrdeeishh

My vision board at some point , after few months of tearing out images of different items I wanted in the catalog, I ended up owning most of the items . Cc @solimase 😂 – @bisolatrendybee

Catalogue like no other . Such impact on many lives😊 . The people behind it , should be very proud ! – @mykaftanlounge

In the end, we all have to accept it:

Wow…but it is time to go virtual. I remember looking at the jewellery pages. Those things were gorgeous!!! – @DaisyIyeh

So, if you ever flipped over those pages wishfully, hold on to your copies because that’s the very last you’ll ever buy – and the only hope you’ll have of another generation knowing the publication.

Photo Credit: argos_news