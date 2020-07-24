Binge Watch Six Episodes of “Best Friends in the World” Season 2

An interesting web series popped up on our radar recently and trust us, it’s a great watch.

Although the first season premiered in 2018, “Best Friends in the World” is a Nigerian high school series with some romance but without debauchery and philistinism, and we couldn’t help but share with you our lovely BNers.

So sit tight, grab your popcorn and binge-watch all six episodes of the second term (season 2):

Watch first term (Season 1).

Episode 7

Old favourites return and new faces arrive for the second term.

Episode 8

Olive and Esther find themselves with opposing opinions when Grace’s background is published in the student newspaper. Adam contemplates his father’s sudden involvement in his life. Mr Ben and Felix work toward Felix’s lounge opening event, where Felix aims to finally meet Ben’s Rose. A chance encounter unveils an unexpected villain.

Episode 9

Adam meets with the representative from Blackstone University. Mr Ben learns that Nurse Rose is leaving school, resulting in a drastic reaction. Uduak takes a unique approach in “dealing” with Olive.

Episode 10

Love is in the air… or is it?

Episode 11

Things fall apart…

Episode 12

Where is Maria?