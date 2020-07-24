BN TV
Femi Iyanu is Sparking an Important Conversation with Short Film “Should I tell my partner about my Past?”
It’s hard not to wonder how much to tell your partner about your past without it being too much or too little. Learning all the interesting, hidden things about a new partner is part of the fun of getting into a fresh relationship. But is telling your partner everything about your past really necessary?
This short film titled “Should I tell my partner about my past?” written, produced and directed by Femi Iyanu, addresses the issue in the most dramatic way.
Watch the short film below: