Femi Iyanu is Sparking an Important Conversation with Short Film "Should I tell my partner about my Past?"

Teddy A's New Interview is all about Growth, Winning & Everything In Between

Broda Shaggi gets Entangled on a New Episode of "Shaggi Palava"

What length will Wande go to be with Sunkanmi? Find Out on this Episode of "Phases"

All that Went Down at Regina Daniels' Surprise Baby Shower on "Our Circle"

Binge Watch Six Episodes of "Best Friends in the World" Season 2

Don't Miss this Fun Episode of "Stoopid Sessions" with Simi, Beverly Osu & Samantha Walsh

Get the Scoop on Adanna & David's Traditional Wedding on this Vlog

Rubi confides in Daniel on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Dodos Uvieghara does an Instagram Q&A Tag on New Vlog

Published

14 mins ago

 on

It’s hard not to wonder how much to tell your partner about your past without it being too much or too little. Learning all the interesting, hidden things about a new partner is part of the fun of getting into a fresh relationship. But is telling your partner everything about your past really necessary?

This short film titled “Should I tell my partner about my past?” written, produced and directed by Femi Iyanu, addresses the issue in the most dramatic way.

Watch the short film below:

