Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

Enjoying the moment whilst reaching for more.

This thought crossed my mind lately as I pondered on some things: the pace at which the world was moving, the many start-ups, events, training, and how you barely have the opportunity to catch your breath. There is always something to do everyday to keep us engaged – a goal that can be crashed, a training that can be taken, a money that can be saved, and a love partner that can be kept.

Life is always in the motion, and so are we too!

It usually would feel great for one to keep outdoing one’s self – reeling out new ideas, constantly crashing goals. However, more often than not, I have come to wonder why some people who seem so successful end up depressed, even after several many wins.

There could be many possibilities why people may fall into that state, but one clear conclusion that can be drawn from this kind of scenario is that happiness isn’t about what you have, do or don’t have. It is usually a personal decision that each can make for their own sanity.

Having said this, it will also be safe to say that we are not what we do, but rather who we are intrinsically. Meaning that we are human beings, and not human- doings.

So what happens when you don’t have an idea, a project to work on, or a new goal to crush? Should that stop you from enjoying life and having fond memories?

We live in such a fast-paced world, where we are always quick to do the next thing. We often derive our self-worth from action – and this might, sometimes, make us miss out on enjoying the joy of the moment. For example, you have always dreamed of getting a new job. You start the new job, but few months down the line, you begin to feel like the job isn’t something great to be appreciated.

No doubt, human needs are insatiable, and obviously, everyone wants more, wants better but this crave and desire should not deter us from enjoying the moment.

Instead of thinking of the next job to jump to after 6 months, why not pick and learn as much as you can where you are, now that you have the opportunity to? It could be as simple as building a network of relationships, learning new etiquette or even improving your communication skills.

I believe that at every stage and phase we find ourselves, life always has something to teach us. But for us to see and learn these things, we need to live in the present, allow ourselves to be part of such moments, and truly enjoy it.

I know how it feels to want more but still be at the same spot – it could be depressing at times. Still, choose to see such phases as an opportunity to learn and grow in certain areas. Do not always be so quick to jump to doing something else; there is still so much you can learn where you are and it will be useful for the next phase you are aiming at.