Connect with us

Features Inspired

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

Features Living

"Detty Pig!" Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You'd Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Features

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People - What's Your Focus as a Business Owner?

Features Living

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Features Inspired

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Career Features Inspired

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Features

Odein Princewill: A Foreigner's Guide to Surviving South Africa

Features

These BellaNaijarians Have the Most Hilarious Barber's Shop Experiences

Features

BN Book Review: Inferno of Silence By Tolu Akinyemi - Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Career Features

Koyona Duke: You Want Your Products to Get to Your Intended Customers? Then This is a MUST READ!

Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

Do not always be so quick to jump to doing something else; there is still so much you can learn where you are and it will be useful for the next phase you are aiming at.

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Enjoying the moment whilst reaching for more.

This thought crossed my mind lately as I pondered on some things: the pace at which the world was moving, the many start-ups, events, training, and how you barely have the opportunity to catch your breath. There is always something to do everyday to keep us engaged – a goal that can be crashed, a training that can be taken, a money that can be saved, and a love partner that can be kept.

Life is always in the motion, and so are we too!

It usually would feel great for one to keep outdoing one’s self – reeling out new ideas, constantly crashing goals. However, more often than not, I have come to wonder why some people who seem so successful end up depressed, even after several many wins.

There could be many possibilities why people may fall into that state, but one clear conclusion that can be drawn from this kind of scenario is that happiness isn’t about what you have, do or don’t have. It is usually a personal decision that each can make for their own sanity.

Having said this, it will also be safe to say that we are not what we do, but rather who we are intrinsically. Meaning that we are human beings, and not human- doings. 

So what happens when you don’t have an idea, a project to work on, or a new goal to crush? Should that stop you from enjoying life and having fond memories?

We live in such a fast-paced world, where we are always quick to do the next thing. We often derive our self-worth from action – and this might, sometimes, make us miss out on enjoying the joy of the moment. For example, you have always dreamed of getting a new job. You start the new job, but few months down the line, you begin to feel like the job isn’t something great to be appreciated.

No doubt, human needs are insatiable, and obviously, everyone wants more, wants better but this crave and desire should not deter us from enjoying the moment.

Instead of thinking of the next job to jump to after 6 months, why not pick and learn as much as you can where you are, now that you have the opportunity to? It could be as simple as building a network of relationships, learning new etiquette or even improving your communication skills.

I believe that at every stage and phase we find ourselves, life always has something to teach us. But for us to see and learn these things, we need to live in the present, allow ourselves to be part of such moments, and truly enjoy it.

I know how it feels to want more but still be at the same spot – it could be depressing at times. Still, choose to see such phases as an opportunity to learn and grow in certain areas. Do not always be so quick to jump to doing something else; there is still so much you can learn where you are and it will be useful for the next phase you are aiming at.

Related Topics:

I am Adegoke Olawunmi Joyce.  I am a Software Project Manager. I am an Inspirational Writer/ Blogger @joyceolawunmi.com, a budding Public Speaker and a Transformational Coach. I am passionate about inspiring people to greatness.  I run an online reading group ‘’30 Days Reading Challenge’’ where I help people develop a consistent reading habit, and also I run an Entrepreneurial endeavour, Yourbookshopper(an online Book resource company) . I believe that the best way to live is to “Love God and Serve Humanity”. My social media profiles Blog: www.joyceolawumi.com My IG: joyceolawumi_blog My Facebook: Adegoke Wumi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Advertisement
css.php