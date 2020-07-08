The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

A dog, they say, is a man’s best friend. But what many people fail to mention is that animals, generally, can be our best friends if we let them. From cats to dogs, goats, and bunnies, many people have owned – and fallen in love – with pets. Celebrities are not left out. However, dogs are the most commonly loved animals in the world, especially in Nigeria. Don’t argue, haha.

While some celebrities just own one or two dogs, a few celebrities have been peppering us with pictures and we can’t help but share.

See these celebrities and their pets:

Toke Makinwa

From scary TikTok videos to being picture-perfect, Toke Makinwa is the perfect mother of dogs and her dogs are loving the attention.

Niniola

You won’t believe this, but Niniola has an Instagram page for her dog, Cookie, and the page has over two thousand followers. You see how much people love animals?

The dog has got green fur!

Cookie is a singer and dancer too. Haha 0

Uzikwendu

Meet Uzikwendu’s dog, Leo. He’s the boss!

“Come in, they don’t bite” 😒

Kiki Mordi

Kiki Mordi is a proud mama of a beautiful cat and a proud grandmama of 3 cute kittens.

Asa

Asa and her dog are known for making people green with envy in the city of Lagos.

Empress Nyamah

Empress is a huuuge lover of dogs, and the dogs are clearly enjoying life.

This dog has no worries!

It’s not just about dogs, Empress also found a new friend.

You won’t believe it, DJ Cuppy has a…

Cub as a pet! Guys, meet ‘baby Cuppy’.

His Name Is… Kenechuku

Many people are fond of naming their dogs Betsy, Major, Zeus, Fluffy, but Timehin’s dog is named Kenechuku. He’s the ‘real’ Nigerian dog and he’s a good boy.

Lota has three babies

…and they are all so cute.

My babies welcoming me home from Mauritius will always be one of my favorite videos. pic.twitter.com/TVbYffzMuw — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) May 27, 2019

Do you own pets? You can pepper us too by sharing your most interesting (or terrible) experience with your pets. We can’t wait to hear them.