Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Olajumoke Oduwole, a web developer and Founder/CEO of KJK Africa, a software design and development company that helps startups and fast growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love.

The company helps SMEs use the right digital & ICT strategies to drive their products/services and improve work processes using PC/Web and mobile solutions.

Olajumoke started the business with SMEs in mind. After her NYSC, she was freelancing as a graphics and web designer and got a project to bring a business idea to life. While working on the project, she got a job and could no longer work on the project. She asked the client to look for someone else, but she couldn’t find anyone who could get the job done and is affordable. She also searched around, but could not find anyone. To Olajumoke, this experience made it look like no one cared for SMEs, especially in terms of ICT solutions. She decided to quit her job to start her business in May 2014 to help SMEs access tech solutions that are affordable.

After a year of starting the business from her bedroom, she was able to move to an office and employ two more people. Today, the KJK team has 18 full-time employees and 37 contract programmers and have served over 100 clients.

Olajumoke is a beneficiary of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, a global initiative that fosters economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs around the world with a business and management education, mentoring and networking, and access to capital.

KJK has also received funding from the World Bank under its GEMProject program. This year, 2020, Olajumoke was named in Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

We celebrate Olajumoke for contributing to the growth and development of SMEs in Nigeria and we’re rooting for her!

