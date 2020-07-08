Join Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo on the 3rd Edition of Fidelity Bank’s ‘Giving Her Wings’ series as she talks about making a mark in Primary Healthcare

Ever wondered how individuals in the local markets and smaller communities are able to gain access to affordable healthcare? Well, this is one challenge Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo seeks to answer through Market Doctors, a social enterprise poised to provide primary healthcare to people in the informal sector.

In this third episode of Fidelity Bank’s ‘Giving Her Wings’ series, we head through the streets of the ever bubbly Yaba market as Dr. Ayo-Oyalowo tells us about what it’s like being a female entrepreneur in primary healthcare.

Be sure to look out for more to come in season 2 of 'Giving Her Wings'.

