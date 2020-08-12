Afua Osei’s Tips for Your Next Business Email

Entrepreneur Afua Osei is out with a new video on her YouTube channel where she shares tips on how to send better sales, partnerships and outreach emails.

While emails may seem pretty basic, if you’re looking to grow and expand your business, they can be building blocks to your sales strategy. Better outreach emails equal a higher response rate which should lead to better conversion and ultimately more revenue.

In this quick video, Afua shares the four critical things you need in every single outreach email.

Watch and learn: