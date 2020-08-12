Connect with us

Afua Osei's Tips for Your Next Business Email

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Master KG's Single “Jersusalema” feat. Nocembo & Burna Boy

Here's What Inspired Charles Okpaleke to make "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free"

Craving Something Light? This Ram Curry by The Kitchen Muse is Totally Perfect

Mbali's Emotional Video goes Viral on Episode 67 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

What Eric Had to Say About His Relationship with Lilo, Wathoni & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

Tochi talks Drama with Lucy, Strategy & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

So Major! Anthony Madu has been Accepted into the American Ballet Theatre

These Beautiful Photos of Blue-Eyed Risikat & Her Adorable Kids Kaosarat & Hassanat will Make You Smile

Love Vegetable Stew? Here's an Amazing Healthy Recipe from "Diary of a Kitchen Lover"

Entrepreneur Afua Osei is out with a new video on her YouTube channel where she shares tips on how to send better sales, partnerships and outreach emails.

While emails may seem pretty basic, if you’re looking to grow and expand your business, they can be building blocks to your sales strategy. Better outreach emails equal a higher response rate which should lead to better conversion and ultimately more revenue.

In this quick video, Afua shares the four critical things you need in every single outreach email.

Watch and learn:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

