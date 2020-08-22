Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Atunda Olu” starring Ibrahim Yekini, Jigan & Omo Ibadan

Published

55 mins ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Atunda Olu“, directed by Kehinde Adeyemi and directed by Abiodun Olanrewaju.

There are many sides to the story of a top celebrity whose life gets interwoven by a decision. How long does the damage last. It’s a tale of a bright life after many struggles.

“Atunda Olu” represents a spectacle of love, trust, stardom pride and love. It is also a connection between destiny and predestination. The sky they say is wide enough for birds to fly without themselves. Why are we envious of ourselves? Why are we making things difficult for ourselves? Only God the creator know who will prosper among men.

This movie stars Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade, Jigan, Jumoke George, Omo Ibadan, Akeem Adeyemi, Shoneye Olamilekan, Yetunde Wunmi.

Watch the movie below:

