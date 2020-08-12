Tochi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Love Interests & Who He’s Rooting For | #BNxBBNaija5

Hey Guys!

We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu ‘Tochi‘, and it was absolutely fun speaking with the potential actor as he answered 10 questions about his time in the house, whose eviction vote surprised him the most, his friendship with Brighto, love interests and who he’s rooting for to win.

Tochi is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother’s house.

Watch his interview with BellaNaija below: