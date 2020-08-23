Connect with us

Catch Up on these New Episodes of Kraks TV's Web Series "Bunkies"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There are five exciting episodes of Kraks TV‘s web series titled “Bunkies” for you to watch. The series stars Adesope Adedoyin Ademola and Oluwadamilola Owen.

Episode 3

Shola cannot afford to fail her exam, so she prays through the night. Deedee, on the other hand, is trying to sleep, but Shola won’t let that happen because she can’t seem to pray quietly. Who is at fault really?

Episode 4

Shola comes with another trouble in this episode and Deedee has to live with it. Find out who laughed last in this episode.

Episode 5 

This time, Deedee’s powder is missing and Shola is the suspect. They are the only two living in the apartment anyway. Who do you think stole Deedee’s powder?

Episode 6 

Shola can’t seem to understand how a lady spends JUST 5-8 minutes in the bathroom when she spends about 50 minutes. Deedee has a test and Shola enters the bathroom before her in this episode. You can already imagine the fight in this episode.

Episode 7

Shola goes clubbing and ends up sleeping at the gate man’s house. We are not sure who is to blame; Deedee or Shola?

