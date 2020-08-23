Praise Evicted From the House, Biggie’s Wrath & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 35

We welcomed the ever suave Ebuka onto the stage this evening, as usual, marking the fifth Eviction Live Show of Big Brother Naijas season five. As we watched the nervous Housemates in the Big Brother Naija House we were left wondering what the night had in store for us. Let us not waste time and get right into it!
The bottom four
Up for Eviction tonight were first-timer Vee, second-timers Wathoni, Praise and third-timer Trikytee. Here is how the rest of the night transpired.
Ebuka checks in with the Housemates
As is custom, Ebuka checked in with the Housemates letting them know that even he, like Biggie, had his eye on the Housemates while they were in the House. Kiddwaya told Ebuka that he could not speak to his reign, saying only the Housemates could do so and speak for themselves. When Ebuka asked Tolanibaj why she did not want to be in a group with Lucy, Tolanibaj fumbled for a while before Ebuka finally pulled the reason out of her. She told him that in fact, it is Lucy’s attitude that made her not want to be in the same group. Meanwhile our resident little finger, Brighto told Ebuka with a straight face that he never told Kiddwaya that Neo came into the House with a script. Lucy told Ebuka that for the moment, she likes Praise.
How did the Housemates Vote?
As usual, we did not see everyone Voting on our screens, but you can watch the full clip as soon as it becomes available on the website. What we did see however see Tolanibja Voting for Praise and Vee. We saw Nengi Voting for Praise and Wathoni. We also saw Brighto Voting for Trikytee and Praise. Take note, there is a surprise in store in tonight’s Vote.
Praise leaves the House
Praise became the sixth Housemate to leave the House today. Though it was an emotional goodbye form the House, it was not as emotional as it has been in the past for everyone. The most notable reaction, however, was from Neo who screamed as Praise’s name was announced- just as he had screamed when he thought Vee was going home. The Housemates all said their customary goodbyes and a calm and collected Praise left the House.
Praise chats with Ebuka
As Praise graced the stage with Ebuka he explained that today was his late brother’s birthday and so was a very sad day for him. Despite this, however, he remained hopeful for the future. When asked by Ebuka what was up with him and fellow former Housemate Ka3na, he explained that she had her thing outside the House, while he had his commitment outside the house. In other words, the two had an arrangement. He also told Ebuka that he has big plans to start up a support initiative to empower dancers as he is a passionate dancer himself. For a quick glimpse at Praise’s journey in the House, watch the video here:
Parting shots
What’s an Eviction Show without some parting shots? Ebuka asked Vee why she told Laycon to stay away from Erica. A confident Vee told Ebuka that she would always take time to advise her friend and what she sees ahead is tears for her friend Laycon. When Ebuka asked Prince about Tolanibaj being his second choice, Prince tried to dance around the issue. Eventually, however, Prince announced that he and Tolanibaj are an item and that is the way he intended for it to stay.
Famous last words
Ebuka told the Housemates that they seemed trusting of each other, which is ok, but not the best strategy. He reminded the geng that there is N85 million at the end of this. He then signed off by reminding them that “When ya goat lost, na your neighbours compound you go first to check”.