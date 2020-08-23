Praise Evicted From the House, Biggie’s Wrath & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 35

Praise gets Evicted

Tonight we watched as Praise became the sixth Housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

We welcomed the ever suave Ebuka onto the stage this evening, as usual, marking the fifth Eviction Live Show of Big Brother Naijas season five. As we watched the nervous Housemates in the Big Brother Naija House we were left wondering what the night had in store for us. Let us not waste time and get right into it! The bottom four

Up for Eviction tonight were first-timer Vee, second-timers Wathoni, Praise and third-timer Trikytee. Here is how the rest of the night transpired. Ebuka checks in with the Housemates As is custom, Ebuka checked in with the Housemates letting them know that even he, like Biggie, had his eye on the Housemates while they were in the House. Kiddwaya told Ebuka that he could not speak to his reign, saying only the Housemates could do so and speak for themselves. When Ebuka asked Tolanibaj why she did not want to be in a group with Lucy, Tolanibaj fumbled for a while before Ebuka finally pulled the reason out of her. She told him that in fact, it is Lucy’s attitude that made her not want to be in the same group. Meanwhile our resident little finger, Brighto told Ebuka with a straight face that he never told Kiddwaya that Neo came into the House with a script. Lucy told Ebuka that for the moment, she likes Praise. How did the Housemates Vote? As usual, we did not see everyone Voting on our screens, but you can watch the full clip as soon as it becomes available on the website. What we did see however see Tolanibja Voting for Praise and Vee. We saw Nengi Voting for Praise and Wathoni. We also saw Brighto Voting for Trikytee and Praise. Take note, there is a surprise in store in tonight’s Vote. Praise leaves the House Praise became the sixth Housemate to leave the House today. Though it was an emotional goodbye form the House, it was not as emotional as it has been in the past for everyone. The most notable reaction, however, was from Neo who screamed as Praise’s name was announced- just as he had screamed when he thought Vee was going home. The Housemates all said their customary goodbyes and a calm and collected Praise left the House. Praise chats with Ebuka As Praise graced the stage with Ebuka he explained that today was his late brother’s birthday and so was a very sad day for him. Despite this, however, he remained hopeful for the future. When asked by Ebuka what was up with him and fellow former Housemate Ka3na, he explained that she had her thing outside the House, while he had his commitment outside the house. In other words, the two had an arrangement. He also told Ebuka that he has big plans to start up a support initiative to empower dancers as he is a passionate dancer himself. For a quick glimpse at Praise’s journey in the House, watch the video here: Parting shots What’s an Eviction Show without some parting shots? Ebuka asked Vee why she told Laycon to stay away from Erica. A confident Vee told Ebuka that she would always take time to advise her friend and what she sees ahead is tears for her friend Laycon. When Ebuka asked Prince about Tolanibaj being his second choice, Prince tried to dance around the issue. Eventually, however, Prince announced that he and Tolanibaj are an item and that is the way he intended for it to stay. Famous last words Ebuka told the Housemates that they seemed trusting of each other, which is ok, but not the best strategy. He reminded the geng that there is N85 million at the end of this. He then signed off by reminding them that “When ya goat lost, na your neighbours compound you go first to check”.

Biggie doesn’t play

The return of the Biggie led to major changes inside and outside the Big Brother House. Here are the ones that had us shook.

It seems that every year the Big Brother Housemates learn the same lesson. When Biggie gives you a rule, you had better listen or be ready to deal with the consequences. Today the Housemates had to deal with the blowback from their naughty actions during a joyous week without Biggie. There was much speculation about where Biggie went and how he spent his time away and out of all the comments these were the ones that had us giggling uncontrollably.

The impact of Biggie’s return was felt as much by the Housemates as it was by their fan bases. The Strikes that Biggie issued out led so to many strikes on the keyboards of twitter users that we had to highlight the people who moved us with their sentiments.

After all the drama this week, it’s hard to believe that the Housemates will settle down and play the game the same way they did before. The only question is if they will play the game safer than they did before, or if this event will inspire them to continue giving us what we all want, enough drama to fill an omnibus. Keep your eyes locked on Big Brother to find out.

The aftermath of Biggie’s wrath

When Biggie returned and handed out multiple strikes, the Housemates had no idea how hard things would get.

When Biggie ended his sabbatical, it was no surprise that there was going to be more drama than Nollywood. Once he started handing out strikes like a baseball umpire it was obvious that there was going to be a major backlash. The Housemates all took the announcements that Biggie made differently, but the overall effect was the same, it made them realise the game is back on. Lucy and Trikytee were both very animated about the change in fortunes with Trikytee having to use a pillow to cover his face as he struggled to hold back the laughter. Also tickled by the turn of events were Laycon and Brighto, possibly because they knew that they had nothing to be worried about. On the other end of the spectrum was Erica who grew visibly sour as she realised the severity of having two strikes against her. Also frowning during the announcements was Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj. Kiddwaya was visibly dejected as the reality of being ineligible for Head of House for the next three weeks sank in. Tolanibaj also took the news hard and this was evident by the frown that grew on her face.

Once again it was a day filled with dama and Biggie proved that you can’t have Big Brother without Biggie. The Live Show tonight promises even more action so don’t miss it!

‘Mark your territory’ – Tolanibaj Following last night’s entanglement drama, Tolanibaj advises Wathoni to mark her territory with Brighto. Another Sunday, another Live Eviction Show in the Lockdown House and the Housemates spent the morning getting ready for what is to come. While on their Sunday routine Darling hairstyling session, some Housemates entertained us with some gist from last night and of course as expected, some mild Lockdown drama. A pleasant advice During their conversation in the Garden, Wathoni talks to Tolanibaj about her conversation with Brighto last night. Knowing that Tolanibaj and Brighto are close friends in the House, she asked Tolanibaj if Brighto said anything about liking her, saying she knows Brighto is a weird guy who never admits his feelings. Tolanibaj replied saying the only reason Brighto left Dorathy on his bed last night was that he doesn’t like treating women badly, so he tried avoiding making her feel somehow; so this might then imply that Brighto likes Wathoni. Still, on this subject, Wathoni asked Tolanibaj on what to do about her current love triangle. Tolanibaj replied saying she should mark her territory with Brighto to avoid further complications or confusion. She also urged her to make the move by bringing up the conversation with Brighto instead of waiting for Brighto to act on it. “I’m tired of being in triangles, I want to make this one a straight line,” Wathoni replied. Now let’s see what some fans on Twitter are saying about this matter. Do you think some of the Housemates are right about Brighto playing Wathoni and Dorathy or could this just be a case of misplaced feelings?

Another cleaning squabble featuring Lucy As expected as a daily routine in the Lockdown House, there was another argument regarding cleaning duties amongst the Housemates. On this table sat Lucy and Tolanibaj leaving us confused as they argued for a long minute about who was right or wrong. Tolanibaj being the Deputy Head of House for the week had grouped the Housemates according to the cleaning chores in the House and of course, with Lucy being on kitchen duties, Brighto was paired with her to assist. Apparently, Lucy had started off her cleaning duties alone and Tolanibaj seeing that she was doing all the chores on her own, asked that she calls Brighto to join. Lucy insisted on not doing so and made it clear that she didn’t mind getting her job in the kitchen done and leaving the rest for Brighto to handle when he sees the messy part. They both dragged the argument with Tolanibaj making her point that Lucy should make cleaning duties a team effort instead of making it seem as if she was left to do the cleaning on her own; while Lucy kept saying it wasn’t a big deal for her to clean up when she’s ready and Brighto could also do the same. After a long minute of this argument, Brighto was called to join in the cleaning and we were wondering if this couldn’t have been done earlier. Anyway, who do you think was right or wrong in this argument?

Erica, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Ozo receive Strikes Following their failure to adhere to Biggie’s House rules in the past week, Erica, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Ozo each received Strikes from Big Brother. The very last paragraph of article 19 in the rule book states: “If a Housemate attempts to communicate without the cameras/microphones recording the communication (e.g. tampering with microphones, writing secret messages, whispering or mouthing words without speaking) or if they try to tamper with or cover recording equipment or if occupants communicate in a secret code – Big Brother reserves the right to issue a strike or disqualify the Housemate.” When Biggie was away on vacation last week, a video was played in the Lounge for the Housemates. The video showed some Housemates violating Biggie’s rules by whispering in the House. In case you missed it, watch this: For the crime of flouting Biggie’s whispering rules The rules are not only clear but sacred in the Big Brother Naija House and no Housemate is exempted from following them. Erica and Ozo were found to have constantly flouted Biggie’s House rules and for this reason, were issued Strikes. In particular, the issue of whispering has been mentioned quite a few times and the Housemates were told there would be consequences if this was to persist. On that note, they are required to take such a serious rule with levity. Today, Big Brother found Erica and Ozo guilty of whispering in the House and on this same table, they have also been caught on other several occasions speaking in codes or trying to communicate in undertones. Erica finds herself with only one more strike to go, which would see her immediately Disqualified from the Show. Disregarding the HoH privileges Erica, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj have been found guilty for disregarding the rule regarding the Head of House and Deputy Head of House privileges. However, they broke the rules, and allowed their desires and wants to supersede authority. By winning the Head of House, and accepting the role of Head of House, Kiddwaya was only permitted to sleep in the Head of House Lounge. Likewise, by accepting the Deputy role, Tolanibaj’s sleeping arrangement was to change immediately. Instead, they both chose to circumvent the rules of the Game and preferred the company of other Housemates. For Erica, laying in bed in the Head of House Lounge until three o’clock in the morning was not to be considered a visit, and so she was found guilty of bending Biggie’s rules. On this note, Big Brother found Tolanibaj, Kiddwaya and Erica guilty of breaking the House rule on the Head of House Lounge. They are hereby all issued a Strike each. This means that two more Strikes and Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya will be Disqualified from the Lockdown House; one more Strike for Erica will see to the end of her Lockdown journey in the House. As an additional punishment, for disregarding the title and privilege of Head of House and Deputy, Tolanibaj and Erica have both been barred from next week’s Head of House game. They may not partake, neither can they be selected as Deputy. Moreso, because Kiddwaya is the current Head of House, he was meant to manage the House and bring order but instead partook in the infringements. For this, his punishment from Biggie was bigger. He has been barred from the Head of House games for two weeks and may also not be Nominated as a Deputy. Since he is already ineligible to partake in next week’s games, his two weeks begins from the week after next week. So, for three weeks he may not be Head of House or Deputy. Punishment for the whole House. For their bad behaviour in the House, Biggie also punished the rest of the Housemates. There will be no hot water in the bathrooms for the next few days and their attitude will determine how long this punishment will last. Henceforth, they are not permitted to use the pots, pans or kettles to boil water to be used in the bathrooms. Finally, although they did a great job with this week’s Wager Challenge, their behaviour in the House has trumped it. So, they have automatically failed their Wager and must survive on their weekly base allocation. Also, regardless of Winning the Friday Night Arena Games, there will be no pampering for any Lockdown Housemate from this week until further notice.