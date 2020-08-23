Even More Gifts for the Ikorodu Bois, this time from RED & Razer

How many days ago was it when the Ikorodu Bois were showered with gifts from streaming giant Netflix, thanks to their viral remake of “Extraction.”

And now, they’ve gotten even more gifts, this time from camera company RED and gaming company Razer.

The boys shared photos of their new gifts on Twitter, thanking the tech companies. They wrote:

Whattt!! RED!!? You guys are the best! Thank youuuuu @RED_Cinema Thank you Razer! @Razer its totally outstanding

Thank you Razer!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @Razer its totally outstanding🔥 pic.twitter.com/J7JKg8TOct — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) August 23, 2020

It’s so cool!