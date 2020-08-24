Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

16 Years in the Industry & Yvonne Jegede is Recreating her Iconic "African Queen" Look

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Absolutely REGAL in this Obi of Onitsha Inspired Outfit

Movies & TV Scoop

Praise Evicted From the House, Biggie's Wrath & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 35

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on these New Episodes of Kraks TV's Web Series "Bunkies"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Bursting Out" starring Majid Michel, Genevieve Nnaji & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Movies & TV Scoop

DJ Obi & Chike turn up with The Housemates on #BBNaija Day 34

BN TV Movies & TV

We've Got an Interesting Web Series for the Kids - Binge Watch Eight Episodes of “Daniella's Court"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Proud Mama! Tayo Odueke's Daughter is a Graduate 🎓

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Atunda Olu” starring Ibrahim Yekini, Jigan & Omo Ibadan

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun & Stephanie share their Bedroom Challenge with Dr Jude on Episode 3 of “Therapy”

Movies & TV

16 Years in the Industry & Yvonne Jegede is Recreating her Iconic “African Queen” Look

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

16 years is a very long time, and that’s how long the beautiful Yvonne Jegede has been in the entertainment industry.

And to celebrate, the actress is recreating her iconic look from 2Baba‘s “African Queen” video.

She shared photos of the look on her Instagram, writing:

Verified

I came with a guitar, not the same one in the video, but something close. Same dress, Same girl, I am still at heart the same little girl with big dreams. 16years in this game and I am not about to slow down. My birthday is tomorrow and I am super excited. Thanks to the director @uzodinmaokpechi for giving me the opportunity to be in the African Queen music video.
August 25th is tomorrow. I love my life.

She recreated 2Baba’s look from the video, too, writing:

This top right here is what our very own Icon Innocent Idibia wore for the African Queen music video.
The color of the top has faded but the story behind this picture means a lot to me.
Swipe to see screenshots of the top.
Happy birthday to me in advance.

Check out the photos:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Helping Your Loved Ones Who Are Suicidal

The Bitter-Sweet Experience of Being A Lawyer in Nigeria

She Writes Woman: What to Do When Your Loved One Lives With a Mental Health Condition

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mothers, Your Dreams Matter!

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Advertisement
css.php