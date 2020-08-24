16 Years in the Industry & Yvonne Jegede is Recreating her Iconic “African Queen” Look

16 years is a very long time, and that’s how long the beautiful Yvonne Jegede has been in the entertainment industry.

And to celebrate, the actress is recreating her iconic look from 2Baba‘s “African Queen” video.

She shared photos of the look on her Instagram, writing:

Verified I came with a guitar, not the same one in the video, but something close. Same dress, Same girl, I am still at heart the same little girl with big dreams. 16years in this game and I am not about to slow down. My birthday is tomorrow and I am super excited. Thanks to the director @uzodinmaokpechi for giving me the opportunity to be in the African Queen music video.

August 25th is tomorrow. I love my life.

She recreated 2Baba’s look from the video, too, writing:

This top right here is what our very own Icon Innocent Idibia wore for the African Queen music video.

The color of the top has faded but the story behind this picture means a lot to me.

Swipe to see screenshots of the top.

Happy birthday to me in advance.

Check out the photos: