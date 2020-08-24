Funke Akindele-Bello Is A Year Older & Thankful!

How does a celebrity let Instagram know she is a year older. Yup, you guessed it! With a photoshoot.

During the course of the month, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello debuted jaw-dropping photos to announce her birthday. The star actress whose birthday is today, August 24, posted several gorgeous looks on her Instagram to remind us she’s a stunner!

It also serves as a double celebration for the actress, who celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 23.

She also expressed her gratitude for being able to see another year.

To God be the glory great things he has done and will still do!!!!

Happy birthday to her!

Photo Credit: Funkeakindele