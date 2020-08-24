Connect with us

Funke Akindele-Bello Is A Year Older & Thankful!

Tomike Adeoye is an absolute Bombshell on her Birthday😍

"I Had Infected My Daughter & Asthmatic Son" — Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Letting Us In on Her COVID-19 Experience

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Bursting Out" starring Majid Michel, Genevieve Nnaji & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Proud Mama! Tayo Odueke's Daughter is a Graduate 🎓

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Atunda Olu” starring Ibrahim Yekini, Jigan & Omo Ibadan

Is Kemi's Husband Cheating on Her? Find Out on Episode 2 of “Witches”

More "King of Boys" Cast Surprise! Richard Mofe-Damijo & Efa Iwara are also starring in the Sequel

Ronke Odusanya’s Daughter Fife is One Today ❤️

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Motivating us with Newly Released Video for 2010 Hit Song "Get Busy"

Funke Akindele-Bello Is A Year Older & Thankful!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

How does a celebrity let Instagram know she is a year older. Yup, you guessed it! With a photoshoot.

During the course of the month, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello debuted jaw-dropping photos to announce her birthday. The star actress whose birthday is today, August 24, posted several gorgeous looks on her Instagram to remind us she’s a stunner!

It also serves as a double celebration for the actress, who celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 23.

She also expressed her gratitude for being able to see another year.

To God be the glory great things he has done and will still do!!!!

Happy birthday to her!

Photo Credit: Funkeakindele

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

