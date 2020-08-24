BNxBBNaija5: Tolanibaj, Erica & Kiddwaya Excluded – Who Will Win The HoH Game?

Another eviction done, another week for a new HoH, Wager task, and Arena games.

But, who do you think will win the HOH game today?

Winning the head of house games earns the HoH and his deputy immunity from this week’s evictions as well as exclusive access to the HOH lounge.

Last week’s HOH games saw Kiddwaya beat other housemates to the coveted prize. For his deputy, Kiddwaya selected Tolanibaj.

The new twist introduced, gave the HOH and deputy the additional privilege of bringing in one guest each to the HOH lounge. However, the guests are not permitted to sleepover.

Remember Tolanibaj, Erica and Kiddwaya are excluded in playing today’s game.